Re-migrant Guyanese dies after De Kinderen accident

A re-migrant Guyanese succumbed on Sunday to the injuries he suffered in an accident along the De Kinderen public road the day before.

The deceased, Veijay Idrogo, 39, a delivery man of 186 Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD), died at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) while receiving medical attention.

The Guyana Police Force, in a statement yesterday, said preliminary investigations have revealed that Idrogo was fatally injured in a collision that occurred around 3 am on Saturday. At the time, a car, PWW 8179, driven by a 39-year-old resident of Leonora, WCD, was proceeding west along the southern carriageway of the road and was negotiating a turn, while Idrogo was riding motorcycle CJ 4677 and proceeding east along the northern carriageway. He reportedly lost control and collided with the front of the car.

He was picked up in a semi-conscious condition and rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

Idrogo’s relatives yesterday said the account of the accident released by the police is different from the one told to them by the man before he succumbed.

A relative told this newspaper that at the hospital Idrogo related that he was urinating at the side of the road when a car crashed into him and his motorcycle. She added that after he was struck down, the driver reversed and apparently didn’t see him and ran over him while driving off.

Idrogo was at the time on his way home. He had earlier completed his shift at the Medina’s Restaurant at De Willem, WCD. Over a year ago, he, his wife and relatives returned to Guyana after fleeing from Venezuela.

The relative told Stabroek News that police promptly responded to the scene and took Idrogo to the hospital. However, she said that when they initially enquired if they were not returning the scene to investigate further, police told them that they had a lot of eyewitnesses.

Idrogo suffered a broken leg and internal injuries in the region of his abdomen and pelvis.

The family lamented that Idrogo was delayed for a long time at the West Demerara Regional Hospital and believes that if he was taken to the GPH sooner after being transferred from the Leonora Cottage Hospital he would have still been alive.

The family is calling on the police to conduct a thorough investigation to as a result of the inconsistencies in the accounts about the circumstances of the accident.

Meanwhile, the driver, who passed a breathalyser test, was on Sunday released on station bail, the police said.