Work on new asphalt plant nearing completion -will be able to produce 160 tonnes per hour

Work on the Eco 2000 Batch Mix Asphalt Plant which will be able to produce 160 tonnes of material per hour is nearing completion.

This is according to a release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MPI).

The release said that the state-of-the-art machinery will also be able to use plastic bags and bottles as well as used tyres to pave roads. This new technology has been proven to be cheaper and more durable as well as time efficient. It will also mean that more roads can be built faster with the use of the new plant.