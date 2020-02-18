`Ink it up’ voter education campaign launched

With funding from the US Department of State, the Guyana National Youth Council (GNYC) yesterday rolled out their “Ink it Up” voters’ education campaign in an effort to increase awareness among citizens especially youths.

The campaign will run until the end of this month and will make its way across the country informing and educating voters of the voting process on elections day.

According to the GNYC they are working to support the Guyana Elections Commission’s (GECOM) mandate to ensure that Guyanese are educated and informed about the electoral processes while simultaneously helping them to understand their duty in shaping the country’s policies. The materials created for the campaign have received GECOM’s approval.

Throughout the campaign persons will be able to visit the bus and learn how to cast a ballot and where they have to vote.

The campaign will be in New Amsterdam tomorrow.