CONCACAF U20 c/ships….

The Golden Jaguars maintained their perfect record in Group-A of the CONCACAF Men’s U20 Football Qualifiers, dismissing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 3-0 yesterday at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

Osafo Simpson led the way with a double in the 35th and 47th minute. The final goal came off the boot of Omari Glasgow in the 68th minute.

Guyana’s starting XI for the match consisted of Shawn Adonis, Marcus Wilson, Eric Moore, Nicholai Andrews, Keanu Lawrence, Threvon Pluck, Jamar Harrigon, Glasgow, Nicholas McArthur, Hudson Hazlewood and Simpson.

With the win, Guyana climb atop the standings in six points. They will now oppose lowly US Virgin Islands on the 21st from 20:30hrs, before ending their campaign against the host nation on the 23rd.