Lusignan successfully defends Banks Beer 100-ball title

Lusignan made a successful defence of the Banks Beer-sponsored 100-ball title with a 65-run victory over hosts Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club under lights on Sunday.

Strathavon’s seven-wicket win over Lusignan East ensured them a third place finish.

In a country-like setting on the East Coast of Demerara, and with a capacity crowd and sounds systems blaring to an almost deafening tone under the clear night sky, hearts were broken for the home team who, like the last time, were defeated after only managing 85 all out in reply to Lusignan’s 150 for six.