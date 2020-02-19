Berbice moneychanger asks court to jail Top Cop after failure to return seized currency

Berbice moneychanger Mohamed Jamalodeen Nazmodin has initiated contempt proceedings for the Commissioner of Police to be jailed for not returning the more than $7 million in local currency and millions more in foreign currencies to him, following the police’s failure to have the sums forfeited as part of a money laundering probe.

Almost a year ago, the Commissioner of Police, as represented by head of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) Sydney James, failed in a bid to secure the forfeiture of various amounts of local and foreign currencies which the police had said they unearthed during a search of Nazmodin’s home.

The SOCU had alleged that the moneychanger had been engaged in the business of buying and selling foreign currency in breach of the Dealers in Foreign Currency (Licensing) Act.