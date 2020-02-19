Guyana News

Guyana entitled to five million barrels of oil this year –Bynoe

The fuel hose leads from the Liza Destiny to the Cap Philippe for the transfer of Guyana’s first million barrels of crude. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)
Guyana is entitled to five million barrels of oil in 2020 as part of its profit share with ExxonMobil and its partners in addition to the 2% royalty on all production, according to the Director of the Department of Energy, Dr Mark Bynoe.

Bynoe yesterday morning travelled to the Liza Destiny, Floating Produc-tion Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel to witness the transfer of Guyana’s first million-barrel lift of crude onto the oil tanker Cap Philippe, which was chartered by Shell Western Supply and Trading Limited.

According to a Ministry of the Presidency (MoTP) release, Bynoe emphasised that the first lift  does not include the two per cent royalty, which would be paid on gross production.