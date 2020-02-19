Six remanded in Berbice on firearm, ammo charge after police interception of car

Following an intelligence-led operation a team of police ranks on February 13, 2020 at about 21:20h intercepted a motorcar on the No. 51 Public Road, Corentyne.

A release today from the police said that a search of the vehicle, the driver and five occupants revealed hoodies and both rubber and latex gloves. Based on further intelligence, an unlicensed pistol with nine live rounds of ammunition which was disposed of by one of the occupants when the vehicle was stopped, was retrieved in a clump of bush nearby.

On Monday, February 17, 2020 the six suspects were charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence and were remanded to prison until March 19, 2020. They appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court and will appear before the No. 51 Magistrate’s Court on their next court date. The release said that they are also likely to answer to additional charges, based on legal advice which is yet to be obtained.

The names and particulars of the accused are as follows:

1. Clive “Gary” Davis, 37, self-employed of No. 76 Housing Scheme, Corriverton, Berbice.

2. Suresh Kumar, 49, a fisherman of Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

3. Paul “Magnum or Lil Buck” Wilson, 22, a labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

4. Vishaul “Sono” Persaud, 27, a fisherman of 67 Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

5. Kwame Bhagwandin, 36, of labourer of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

6. David “Rastaman” Melville, 43, a labourer of 221 Patrick Dam Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice.