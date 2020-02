A suspected bandit was shot and killed, while another was wounded yesterday afternoon during an escape attempt after they allegedly robbed a woman at William Street, Campbellville.

The dead man has been identified as Randy Bowen, 22, of 184 Duncan Street, Campbellville.

His accomplice, who was shot in both legs, remained unidentified up to last evening. He was a patient under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).