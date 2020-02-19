Trinidad: Teen girls shot by police in robbery getaway car

(Trinidad Guardian) A 14-year-old form two student from a Tobago Secondary School is said to be in a critical condition and is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head during an exchange of gunfire with police yesterday.
The girl was a passenger in a gold Nissan B16 vehicle, allegedly used as the getaway car, following the robbery of Caribbean Jewellers at the Lowlands Mall on Monday.
According to police reports, around midday, a man dressed in Muslim garb posed as a customer and robbed the establishment of approximately $2.5 million worth in gold and diamond jewelry.
The man calmly walked out of the store in full view of unsuspecting patrons of the mall.
Police later received information about the car and it was intercepted at Union Village, Whim, during a roadblock. Police officers said they were fired upon by occupants of the vehicle and they fired back, however they managed to break through the roadblock.
Guardian Media understands that officers gave chase, but found that the vehicle had crashed into a light pole a short distance away.
When officers checked the vehicle, the 14-year-old girl of Bagatelle, Tobago, was found with the gunshot wound to the head.
She was rushed to the Scarborough General Hospital for treatment. Police say they also found a quantity of jewelry and Muslim apparel in the car.
A search was carried out in the surrounding area and a male from Golden Lane was arrested. Another male occupant of Pump Mill later surrendered to police.
Later in the day, a 13-year-old schoolgirl of Golden Lane went to the Scarborough General Hospital with a from a gunshot wound to the hand. She was treated and is said to be under police guard at hospital. Her condition was described as stable.
Officers say, the driver of the getaway car and the main suspect allegedly involved in the robbery escaped. They believe he may have been shot. An amber alert was issued to all health facilities to look out for anyone nursing gunshot wounds.
Meanwhile, THA Chief Secretary and Secretary for Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles in a press release urged students to be vigilant.
Charles confirmed that two students were in the car that was intercepted by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Tobago Division, following a robbery at the Lowlands Mall.
Charles said, he was deeply saddened by the incident and even more concerned for the welfare of the students and their families.
He also confirmed one of the students has since been flown to Trinidad for medical care and attention.
He also urged students to be vigilant about their surroundings, as well as the friendships they form. “I really want to encourage the youth to be very cautious in these times. They are living at a time that calls for great responsibility. It is a time when their decisions can have serious implications for their lives,” he said.
The Division of Education, Innovation and Energy encouraged all students to adhere to the guidelines and instructions of their teachers, principals and the policies of their schools.
Charles said he was currently awaiting further details surrounding the incident.
Investigations are continuing.