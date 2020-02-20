Aluminium smelter to be built if natural gas brought ashore – Jordan

Guyana’s third bauxite plant will be commissioned today at Bonasika in the Upper Demerara River of Region 3 and the company has told government that if natural gas is brought onshore for domestic purposes it will build an aluminium smelter at its location.

“Our third bauxite company at Bonasika will be opening tomorrow…they said if we can bring natural gas in sufficient quantities, they are prepared to put a smelter right there in Guyana,” Jordan yesterday told attendees at the sod-turning event for a US$100M project at Ogle.

He said that the company’s officials have already informed of the high-quality bauxite mined from the location saying it is of the “finest” quality.