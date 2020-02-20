Campbellville bag snatching triggered chase of bandits

Twenty-five-year-old Shaquiel Mentore has been identified as the bandit who was injured on Tuesday afternoon after he and another allegedly robbed a woman of her handbag at Campbellville, triggering a frenetic chase by public-spirited citizens.

Mentore, a labourer of Back Circle, East Ruimveldt was shot in his legs during the incident which took place around 3.30 pm. Up to last evening, he remained a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) under police guard.

His accomplice, Randy Bowen, 22, of 184 Duncan Street, Campbellville was shot dead