Economy grew by 4.7% last year – Jordan

Guyana’s economy grew by 4.7% last year surpassing the 4.4% projection, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan yesterday announced.

“We were true to our diversifying this economy. I am happy to report that last year, we recorded a 4.7% growth in the economy; the highest since 2014,” Jordan said at a turning of the sod event for two hotels at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Further, he added, “The 4.7 percent growth we had last year was in spite of the challenges we had in sugar and bauxite. You know what pulled us through? Among them were rice, construction and tourism. If that doesn’t speak to the economy weaning itself off of its traditional products and veering into a new direction, I don’t know what else will be a lead.”