Granger pledges to banish piracy from Region Six

President David Granger greeting members of the crowd
President David Granger on Tuesday evening pledged to banish piracy from Region Six while pleading again with supporters to ensure that APNU+AFC wins the entire East Berbice-Corentyne.

Promising to make Region Six safe, Granger said at Skeldon, “The APNU+AFC government will abolish piracy in Region Six”. He stated that after taking office in 2015 there were many piracy attacks which led his administration to start a “rigorous programme of air patrol, a rigorous programme of maritime patrols and we practically abolished piracy”.

He further noted that a Commission of Inquiry into the piracy attack off of Suriname in April 2018  was established and that last week a report with recommendations was presented to him which will be implemented by the APNU+AFC administration if it won the elections. At least 12 Guyanese died in that attack.