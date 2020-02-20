Granger pledges to banish piracy from Region Six

President David Granger on Tuesday evening pledged to banish piracy from Region Six while pleading again with supporters to ensure that APNU+AFC wins the entire East Berbice-Corentyne.

Promising to make Region Six safe, Granger said at Skeldon, “The APNU+AFC government will abolish piracy in Region Six”. He stated that after taking office in 2015 there were many piracy attacks which led his administration to start a “rigorous programme of air patrol, a rigorous programme of maritime patrols and we practically abolished piracy”.

He further noted that a Commission of Inquiry into the piracy attack off of Suriname in April 2018 was established and that last week a report with recommendations was presented to him which will be implemented by the APNU+AFC administration if it won the elections. At least 12 Guyanese died in that attack.