More statements taken in Jude Bentley death probe

The police yesterday obtained additional statements as they continue to investigate the February 8th accident which claimed the life of former national cyclist Jude Bentley, Commander of Region 4(A) Assistant Commissioner Edgar Thomas confirmed.

Thomas, when contacted for an update on the matter told Stabroek News that the police were in need of additional information which was obtained from Bentley’s father.

“We spoke to Mr Bentley because there was some more information that we needed,” Thomas said.