Rebuilt $285.7M ‘doctors quarters’ commissioned

The Ministry of Public Health in collaboration with the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday commissioned the recently rehabilitated facility which will provide accommodation to doctors, nurses and other staff members of the GPHC.

The structure, which is located at the corner of Quamina and Waterloo streets in Georgetown, was previously known as the ‘doctor’s quarters’, and housed 19 apartments. The compound now features 41 apartments and other facilities with the total cost of design, rehabilitation and construction standing at approximately $285.7 million.

Chief Executive Officer of the GPHC, Brigadier (Ret’d) George Lewis, told the gathering at the commissioning, that as the corporation seeks to improve the services offered, they have not forgotten the persons who provide those services including doctors, nurses and other medical and supporting staff. Lewis noted that the facility will alleviate housing challenges faced by some of the hospital’s staff members which will in turn lead to increased productivity and staff satisfaction.