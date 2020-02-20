Jamaica: Soldier shoots cop in reported love triangle

(Jamaica Gleaner) The police are probing the shooting of a cop, allegedly by a soldier, in a reported love triangle in Greater Portmore, St Catherine last night.

The shooting was confirmed by Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, the head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit.

She was not immediately able to give details.

However, it is reported that the soldier shot the policeman after arriving home to find his female companion in compromising position with the cop.

The woman is also a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The policeman reportedly managed to flee leaving behind his service revolver.

He has since been admitted in hospital and is in stable condition.