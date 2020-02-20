Trinidad: Cop shoots girlfriend who is also a cop over text message argument

(Trinidad Guardian) A po­lice sergeant is now in po­lice cus­tody for al­leged­ly shoot­ing his com­mon law wife, who al­so is a po­lice of­fi­cer.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, at about 10:30 last night, Dale Ram­roop (a 48-year-old po­lice sergeant at­tached to the Princes Town Po­lice Sta­tion) and Nico­lette Per­sad (a 29-year-old po­lice con­sta­ble), were at their home at Mo­hess Road in Bar­rack­pore when they both be­gan ar­gu­ing.



The cou­ple had just re­turned home from at­tend­ing a func­tion.

Re­ports are that a strug­gle en­sued and three rounds of nine mil­lime­tre am­mu­ni­tion were dis­charged from a li­censed Glock pis­tol.

It is al­leged Ram­roop opened fire on Per­sad dur­ing the ar­gu­ment, shoot­ing her in the up­per left of her chest.

The woman po­lice con­sta­ble was rushed to the San Fer­nan­do Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal where she re­mains ward­ed, and is list­ed in a sta­ble con­di­tion.

Ram­roop has been de­tained for ques­tion­ing.

Two guns and 69 rounds of am­mu­ni­tion were seized at the scene.

Re­ports are the cou­ple were ar­gu­ing over a text mes­sage.