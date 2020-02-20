Griffith strokes second fifty

Guyanese pair Trevon Griffith and Joshua Persaud who are keen to use their participation in the 2020 season of the Trinidad and Tobago (TT) Cricket Board National League Premiership three–day competition to find favour with the local national selectors, struck half-centuries in the recent weekend round matches.

Griffith, who turns out for Central Sports, struck a second-innings half-century – 64 – his second of the season in his side’s drawn encounter against Preysal.

Persaud, on the other hand, was once again the most prosperous figure for Alescon Comets with the bat, scoring his maiden fifty (56) for the club as they went down against PowerGen by an innings and 13 runs.

The tournament continues this weekend.