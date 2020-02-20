`I’ve enjoyed every step of the way’ -Sherwin Moore reflects on the end of his referee career

“As I bring the curtains down on my refereeing career, and reflect on the journey, I must say I enjoyed it every step of the way. After being reintroduced to this wonderful art, I told myself to give it my best shot and here I am today completing seven marvelous years as a FIFA international referee.”

Those were the words of former International Federation of Association Football [FIFA] referee Sherwin Moore, who has opted to officially retire from the beautiful game.

The soft-spoken Moore conducted an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sport on his journey to become an international referee and his decision to walk away from the game. Below features the entirety of the dialogue.