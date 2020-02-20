RHT Metro beat West Berbice in Natasha Gangoo tribute match

Rose Hall Town Metro defeated West Berbice by 65 runs to lift the Berbice Cricket Board/Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club/Natasha Gangoo tribute trophy on Sunday at the Bush Lot ground.

Discarded West Indies female all-rounder, Shabika Gajnabi and Marian Samaroo both stroked half centuries to propel Metro to 182 for seven from their allotted 30 overs. West Berbice were restricted to 117 for eight when their innings ended.

After play was possible following an hour-long delay due to preparation moisture, Gajnabi smacked 11 boundaries during her attractive 73 while sharing in a second wicket stand of 120 with Samaroo who made an even 50, decorated with four boundaries.