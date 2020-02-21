Marisa Jaisingh’s Trails and Treasures: About balloon artistry and more

For more than ten years Marisa Jaisingh has been steadily honing her skills in a wide array of decorating services, not least, what she says is the increasing in-demand skill of balloon artistry and, over time, transforming her talents into a business enterprise which, she says, is paying dividends.

Situated at 5-7 Lombard Street in Georgetown, Trails and Treasures has gradually become one of the better known ‘go to’ establishments in Georgetown for customers seeking out services in the decoration industry.

Trails and Treasures may, these days, be a fast-emerging go-to enterprise for decorative accoutrements though Marisa favours its image as a kind of creative den where her favourite passion continues to be fashioned into ‘pretty things’ that are now in considerable demand.