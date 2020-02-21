GTT’s Giftland kiosk no longer accepting cash for bill payments following robbery

The Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT) today announced that the company’s kiosk in the Giftland Mall has started solely cashless bill payments at the location following a gunpoint robbery.

According to GTT, the move to go cashless with all bill payments followed the recent attack at the GTT kiosk in the mall. However, the telephone company said that customers can still pay their bills using their credit/debit cards at this kiosk.

“We will still be accepting small cash payments for items sold at the kiosk, but no bill payments. We want to ensure that our staff and customers are safe,” said GTT Public Relations Manager, Jasmin Harris.

Harris noted that customers will still be able to make cash bill payments at the GTT Retail location upstairs in the mall. “Customers are also encouraged to use our MMG service where they can pay their own bills at their convenience,” Harris said.

On February 10, at about 8 pm, two men robbed the GTT kiosk of an undisclosed amount of money while customers were in line waiting to pay their bills. Three suspects were arrested and investigations are ongoing.