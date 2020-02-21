US$2m agro-processing, storage centre launched at Wales

The launch of a US$2m agro-processing centre and cold storage bond yesterday is only the beginning of the transformation of the shuttered Wales Sugar Estate into a 200-acre Agro-Industrial Park which will see residents from nearby villages benefiting from the investment.

So says the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL) which yesterday unveiled plans for the West Bank Demerara area, even as it said that the announcements for projects mere days from the March 2nd 2020 General and Regional Elections are in no way political.

“These are not election gimmicks, they represent NICIL’s vision to change as we utilize those same lands that were once demarcated for sugar cane, to produce something else, something tangible as well and something that expresses revolutionary and transformative change for the people of Guyana,” NICIL’s Privatisation Specialist Rachel Henry yesterday said at the launch.