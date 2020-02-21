Trinidad doubles vendor shot dead

(Trinidad Express) The criminals waited until late, until a doubles vending couple had sold most of their food, before walking in to take their money.

They shot and killed the husband, Daniel Sooklal who had only just arrived in a vehicle. It is uncertain if the killers got any money.

The killing happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of the Stadium Link Road and the Guaracara/Tabaquite Road where the doubles vendors had sold for years.

The stall, located on the compound of Union Plaza, is one of the most popular in the area, and the vendors are well known.

Sooklal, the father of two operated several stalls, and had been in the business since a child when he sold with his mother.

Sooklal, who lived in Gasparillo, moved on to open his own business as an adult.