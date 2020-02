Trinidad man forced to be a gunman; killed by cops

(Trinidad Express) A man who relatives said was forced into to a life of crime was killed in an shootout with police on Wednesday night.

Sydney Saroop, also known as Papa, was shot at Beetham Gardens at around 10pm.

His loaded high-powered rifle was recovered at the scene. Police said officers were patrolling the area when gunmen opened fire on them.

The officers responded hitting Saroop.

He died at the scene.

Relatives said Saroop “kept bad company” and was “forced to turn to the gun”.