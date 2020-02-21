Football execs trained on good governance

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) conducted the CONCACAF Executive Mentorship Programme from February 15th-16th at the Pegasus Hotel, Kingston.

This was revealed by the GFF in an official press release. According to the correspondence, the aim of the programme is to professionalise and strengthen the operations of the 41 member associations (MA), which fall under the umbrella of the confederation. The EMP will be conducted over a two-year period and commenced in 2019.

The training was conducted and facilitated by Jamaican Howard McIntosh, the One CONCACAF Programme and Special Projects Coordinator within the Caribbean, and David Sabir, General Secretary of the Bermuda Football Association.