Jamieson’s double strike reduces India to 79-3 at lunch

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Pace bowler Kyle Jamieson made a dream start to his test career as he captured two wickets, including that of India captain Virat Kohli, as New Zealand capitalised on winning the toss and bowling on a green Basin Reserve pitch on Friday.

The tourists were 79-3 at lunch on the first day of the first test with Mayank Agarwal on 29 and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane 19 not out.

The 2.03-metre tall Jamieson, who has replaced Neil Wagner, used his height to extract steep bounce off a good length and got the ball to seam away from the right-handed heavy Indian lineup.

Jamieson had Cheteshwar Pujara caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling for 11 and then Kohli for two by test centurion Ross Taylor at first slip.

Taylor became the first cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats and just the fourth New Zealander to achieve the 100-game milestone in tests.

Tim Southee had made the early breakthrough after Kane Williamson won the toss when he squared up Prithvi Shaw with a seaming delivery that smashed into his off stump.

Jamieson was given his debut with Wagner withdrawing from the squad so he could attend the birth of his first child. New Zealand had considered taking five pace bowlers into the test with all-rounders Colin de Grandhomme and Daryl Mitchell providing support to Southee, Boult and Jamieson but opted for left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel with Mitchell missing out.

India brought back wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant after he did not play any of the limited overs matches.

The second test of the two-match series is in Christchurch from Feb. 29.