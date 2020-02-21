Young Stars to battle Lack ah Scene for Mocha Streetball title

Young Stars of Agricola and Lack ah Scene will battle for the coveted ‘Let’s Bet Sports’ Mocha Village Cup Streetball Championship, after securing semifinal wins on Wednesday at the Mocha hardcourt tarmac.

Young Stars downed Hillside 1-0. Unlikely hero Egbert Nedd fashioned the eventual winner in the 14th minute. It was a clinical strike as Nedd blasted the ball into the lower right corner after latching onto a pass on the right side of the field.

Meanwhile, Lack ah Scene downed Family 2-0 on penalty kicks after regulation time ended scoreless. The penalty shootout started poorly for Family as they missed from the distance.