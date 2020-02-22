Cops probing alleged attack on APNU+AFC youth activist

Police in Region Two are investigating an alleged attack on an APNU+AFC youth activist, who said to be perpetuated by supporters of another political party.

When contacted, Commander Crystal Robinson told Stabroek News that she would not make a comment until there was a proper investigation.

She added that the complainant is expected to return to the Anna Regina Police Station to make a detailed report.

Early yesterday President David Granger indicated that his party had received complaints of a politically-motivated attack on one of its activists.