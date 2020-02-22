GAWU mulling nationwide strike if sugar workers’ wage hike not retroactive to 2019

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU) is mulling countrywide strike action if proposed increases in sugar workers’ wages and salaries are not retroactive to January 2019.

The union said yesterday that during talks, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) insisted that it would have to first consult with government before a decision is made.

However, GuySuCo yesterday ruled out government’s involvement in its decisions on the issue as it pointed out that any increase will be based on projections for this year. The corporation stressed that strike action during negotiations is not acceptable and expressed disappointment at actions taken by workers recently at the Blairmont Estate.