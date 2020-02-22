GECOM Chair defends reduction of private residences as polling stations

Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh has defended the decision to reduce the amount of private residences used as polling stations and to rely more on public buildings.

Her defence came as the opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic ramped up its complaints about the reduction in polling places as the March 2nd general elections nears.

Speaking with reporters during the Disciplined Services vote yesterday, PPP/C Presidential Candidate Irfaan Ali complained that his party supporters would be disadvantaged by a reduction in the use of private residences as places of poll.