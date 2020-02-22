GECOM only issuing ID cards to first-time voters – PRO

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is currently only issuing identification (ID) cards to first-time voters, according to its Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward, who says plans are in train to upgrade cards after the upcoming March 2nd polls.

Ward told Stabroek News that the issuance of new ID cards is being limited to first-time voters because of the unavailability of materials that GECOM uses to produce them as well as its plans for upgrades.

Told of a complaint made by Christopher Haynes, who said that GECOM officials are giving him false information in relation to a replacement ID card he applied for since last November, Ward stated that only the ID cards of the first-time voters are being distributed.