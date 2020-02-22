High turnout seen as disciplined services vote

Members of Guyana’s disciplined services yesterday showed up in large numbers to vote early for the general and regional polls but up to late last night the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was unable to give a figure on the turnout.

With 10,226 ranks from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prison Service registered to cast their ballot by 6 pm yesterday, stakeholders were heartened by both the early turnout and the smooth process.

The balloting, which took place at a total of 62 polling stations across Guyana, was keenly observed by members of various observer teams, including the Carter Center and the European Union, as well as the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson, retired Justice Claudette Singh, along with other elections commissioners and secretariat staff.