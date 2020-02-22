Housing authority offers conditional 50% discount on house lots for republic jubilee

The Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA) on Friday announced that it will be offering a 50 per cent discount on house lots as part of the commemorative activities for the country’s 50th republic anniversary.

This announcement was made by the Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility of Housing Annette Ferguson, who told a press conference that the offer is applicable to allocations made by the authority during the period from October 1st, 2019 to February 29th, 2020. “The offer applies only to those who were allocated land for residential purposes in housing schemes that were either established or regularised by CH&PA,” the minister said as she noted that the initiative is in keeping with the authority’s effort to make housing affordable for all Guyanese. The promotion starts on March 1st and will conclude on May 26th.