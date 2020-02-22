Problem-free voting for joint services

As members of the disciplined services across the country cast their ballots yesterday in early voting for the upcoming March 2nd general and regional elections, no major issues were reported.

Thousands of ranks from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) could be seen in queues at their designated polling stations early yesterday morning.

“We said we would come out early and that is what we did,” Police Commissioner Leslie James told reporters at Eve Leary.