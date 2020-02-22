Athletes look to make CARIFTA Games qualifying times today

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) is set to stage the second of three CARIFTA Games trials at the National Track and Field Centre today.

Athletes are scheduled to get into the blocks from 10:30hrs.

The trials will be used to select Guyana’s team to the 49th edition of the annual Games in Bermuda from April 10-13.

Standout local junior athletes will be eager to reach or surpass the qualifying standards set by the AAG in order to compete among the Region’s best at the Bermuda Nationals Sports Centre during the Easter weekend.