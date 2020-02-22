Link Show turns 35

Preparations for the 35th edition of the Link Show is in full swing as the Theatre Company and GEMS Theatre Productions collaborate to once again put the satirical revue on stage the compliments of KFC and 103.1FM.

A release from the production team noted that the Link Show is the longest running production in the Guyana’s theatre history. It has a very experienced cast, ranging from the versatile Michael Ignatius, Chiney-man Mark Kazim, President Granger look-alike Mark Luke-Edwards, Sean Thompson, Sean Budnah, Nelan Benjamin, Stephen Mohamed, Yohance Koama, Lee Leung, Joshua Persaud, Rovindra Persaud, Travis McKenzie and ‘veteran linker’ Andre Wiltshire who was in the first Link show in 1981 and many others before migrating. He was famous in the Link Shows for portraying Hamilton Green.