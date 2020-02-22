‘Socaholic’ Vintage balances law enforcement and music career

Though he did not emerge the winner, second-time contestant in the Soca Monarchy Competition, Osbert ‘Vintage’ Cain placed again in the finals last Saturday night at D’Urban Park with his song ”Socaholic”.

“‘Socaholic’ speaks about my addiction for Soca music. It also speaks about my platform as a police officer. Though I’m a policeman, whenever I hear Soca music, I go crazy. So, as police officers we can have fun as well,” Osbert shared.

He first participated in the competition last year and came in third. Only three years in the music profession, the artiste is already making a name for himself and also as a dancer which explains why he has great stage presence. Osbert is the founder of the Hot Steppers dance group, which came into being last year. For a number of years, he was with the Crystalite Dance Company but his love for dance began while he was still in secondary school. Together music and dance make this young man an all-rounder.