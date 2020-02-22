These Raw Brownie Bites are a fix. They are a fix for a quick snack. They are a fix for something with chocolate flavour. And they are a fix if you are craving something sweet but not overly sweet. And if you are looking for a treat without the trappings of the ‘H’ word in front of it to make you roll your eyes, this is your fix. The ‘H’ word is healthy. Oh, and a good friend of mine would not forgive me if I do not mention that these Raw Brownie Bites are also gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and vegan-friendly. That’s a lot of freeness. LOL.