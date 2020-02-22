Machel and Renee’s way

My personal taste for weddings leans toward small and intimate, but for some strange reason I always enjoy the over-the-top grandeur for other people. I suppose it is because I am not the one dealing with any sort of stress.

This week I saw pictures of soca superstar Machel Montano and his gorgeous bride Renee Butcher on their wedding day. They were both clothed in Trinidadian-made, crisp, white ensembles. They both looked so regal and natural and while I know a slew of wedding-related events and looks followed, they still managed to capture a great deal of authenticity. It seemed that the day itself, the clothes, the music, the well-thought-out photos did not overpower them, an unfortunate reality at some weddings.