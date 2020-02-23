22,000 to benefit from new US$6M Uitvlugt water treatment plant

A newly-commissioned water treatment plant at Uitvlugt will be benefitting almost 22,000 residents in 10 communities on the West Coast of Demerara.

The plant was commissioned yesterday by the Managing Director of Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and the Director General of the Ministry of Presidency Joseph Harmon.

Van West-Charles said the Uitvlugt plant is part of the Water Supply and Sanitation Infrastructure Improvement Programme, which is aimed at improving pressure, quality and continuity of the water supply service from Cornelia Ida to De Kinderen and reduce the level of non-revenue water to those areas. In addition, the project seeks to improve access to adequate sanitation in the programme areas and strengthen GWI’s performance in its operational and management of water supply practices.