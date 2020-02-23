Commonwealth elections observers due to arrive today

An 11-member Common-wealth delegation is due to arrive in Guyana today to begin an observation mission for the March 2nd general and regional elections.

The observer group, chaired by Owen Arthur, former Prime Minister of Barbados, will consider all aspects of the elections process and determine whether the elections are conducted to the democratic standards to which Guyana has committed itself. It will also offer recommendations on how electoral stakeholders can further strengthen democratic processes.

“Election observation is a core Commonwealth role undertaken with impartiality, independence and transparency,” a statement from the Commonwealth Secretariat explained.