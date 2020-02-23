Use of state resources for APNU+AFC campaign an ‘advantage of incumbency’

The governing APNU+AFC coalition’s prime ministerial candidate Khemraj Ramjattan has defended the use of state resources including a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) helicopter and the live streaming capabilities of the Department of Information (DPI) for their elections campaign, calling it the “advantage of incumbency.”

“It is ridiculous to make the argument that a president of a country cannot use state resources to get him to one end of the country. It’s also ludicrous to make that point that it is abuse of state resources. He’s president of Guyana until another president is sworn in and if he wants to use the helicopter there is nothing wrong about that,” Ramjattan said in response to questions posed by this newspaper at a news conference last Thursday.

President David Granger has used a GDF helicopter to attend rallies, while the DPI has live-streamed some of the coalition’s campaign events.