Guyana prepared to battle Nicaragua for top spot

Guyana will face-off with hosts Nicaragua today in a must win top of the table clash in group-A of the CONCACAF Men’s U20 football qualifiers at the Nicaragua National Football Stadium.

Coach of the team Wayne Dover said that despite Nicaragua having home advantage his side was prepared to battle for the top spot.

According to Dover, today’s game will be the team’s toughest yet.

“Nicaragua is a very good team,” he said adding…” We’ll have to be very disciplined during the game for 90 plus minutes and score our chances and win the game which we can do.