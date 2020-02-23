Lady Jags spring into action today against Nicaragua

Guyana’s national female football team known as the Lady Jaguars will commence their CONCACAF Women’s U20 competition today against Nicaragua in the Dominican Republic.
The clash will be the first of three matches for the Guyanese in group D. The squad, which is headed by Dr. Ivan Joseph and contains three local players, reads Goalkeepers Raven Edwards-Dowdall, Aneesa O’Brien, Defenders Brianne Desa, Jade Vyfhuis, Jessica Myers, Sydney Puddiecombe, Hailey David, Anaya Johnson, Midfielders Kiana Khedoo, Serena Mc Donald, Shamya Daniels, Jenea Knight, Siacy Adams, Audrey Narine, Tori DeNobrega, Samantha Banfield and Forwards Nailah Rowe, Tiandi Smith, Shanice Alfred and Makayla Rudder.