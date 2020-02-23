Is a new Guyana in the making?

During the 2011 election campaign, the PPP/C held the view that it would obtain the support of up to 60% of the electorate. The PPP/C was indoctrinated into false expectations by what appeared to be the adoring crowds that attended events of then President Jagdeo since 1999, even in APNU/PNCR areas of support, inspired at times by President Jagdeo delivering goodies extracted from his back pocket and which he released to the residents with political flourish.

But the PPP/C had ignored warning signs. A political rally at Albion in the 2011 election campaign, which attracted 5,000 persons, was hailed as a resounding success. That same rally in 2006 had attracted an attendance of 10,000. A few realists, who were more familiar with the political ground game, had suggested that if certain outcomes pertaining to candidate selection prevailed, it would be difficult for the PPP/C to sustain the same level of support as in the past. There were other, determining, factors, such as the reducing Indian population and incumbency fatigue – the PPP/C having held office for 19 years by 2011. The result is history. For these elections, the same outcome pertaining to candidate selection has prevailed as in 2011 and the Indian population continues decline.