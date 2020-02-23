Designer’s dream comes to life with House of Pearson couture showcase

Seeking to raise the standards of the local fashion industry, the Quinton Pearson-led House of Pearson just over a week ago unveiled his latest collections.

The House of Pearson Couture Show was a breath of fresh air and a far cry from the usual shows hosted by local designers. The show’s structure was reminiscent of one that would be seen during the New York, London or Paris Fashion Weeks.

Over 65 local and regional models graced the runway to display five different lines that were all designed by Pearson at the Ramada Princess Hotel on Saturday, February 15th. The venue was fairly packed by guests donned their very best to support and observe a show which was introduced as the first of its kind in Guyana.