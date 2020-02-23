A friend’s betrayal

As she spoke, I saw the hurt in the face of the pretty young woman sitting across from me, although she initially said she had gotten over what had happened. But when, according to her, “a woman’s worst nightmare comes alive,” there is no way one could just move past such a situation.

Sexually explicit videos of the 20-year-old were shared on the internet, not by a spurned lover but by a young woman she referred to as ‘sister’ and ‘best friend’.

I first learnt of the incident last week when the young woman made a Facebook post in which she said “Words can never express how I truly felt during that period” and added that she prayed another woman “does not suffer similar fate.” She also spoke of how she was crucified in the public domain, mainly by women who are supposed to support and empower their sisters.