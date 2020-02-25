Child drowns in Pegasus pool

A three-year-old girl drowned while swimming in the Pegasus Hotel pool yesterday afternoon and police have launched an investigation.

The child has been identified as Anastacia Joseph. The drowning occurred at around 3.30 pm.

Region 4(a) Commander Edgar Thomas last night told Stabroek News that the child’s death was reported to the police at around 6 pm. The child had been swimming with relatives and was later found floating in the pool.

She was rushed to the St Joseph Mercy Hospital after being administered Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but was pronounced dead on arrival.

An eyewitness told Stabroek News that there was no lifeguard on duty at the time and it was a patron who was dining on the poolside terrace who saw the child floating and sounded an alarm.

Stabroek News last night made several attempts to contact the proprietor of the hotel Robert Badal for comment but calls went straight to voicemail.